Neil Young Is Kicking Off His 2025 Tour With a Free Show in Ukraine

The rock legend adds a free show and a Hyde Park date to his Love Earth Tour

Neil Young is shaking things up in 2025. Instead of kicking off his Love Earth Tour in Sweden as originally planned, the legendary rocker has announced he’ll be opening with a free concert in Ukraine.

A statement on Young’s website confirmed the news: “Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will open the upcoming Love Earth Tour of Europe in UKRAINE with a Free Concert for all! We are currently in talks and will make the announcement of details here at [Neil Young Archives]. Keep on Rockin’ in the FREE WORLD.”

This marks Young’s first-ever show in Ukraine, coming at a time of heightened political tension following Donald Trump’s recent clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing, Young’s decision to play a free gig in the country feels like a statement in itself.

On top of the Ukraine announcement, Young has also added a July 11th stop in London’s Hyde Park, where he’ll be headlining as part of the BST Hyde Park Concert Series. He’ll be joined by Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Van Morrison, with more acts still to be announced.

Tickets for the Hyde Park show go on sale to the general public on March 5th, with pre-sales already available via BST-HydePark.com.

Young’s Love Earth Tour was initially set to launch in Rättvik, Sweden, on June 18th, with dates running through Germany, Switzerland, and the UK before heading to North America in August. The newly added Ukraine and London dates bring the European leg to 11 shows in total.

After wrapping up in Europe, Young and The Chrome Hearts will take the tour across the U.S. and Canada, kicking off August 8th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and closing out at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 15th.

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Neil Young—and if you’re lucky enough to be in Ukraine, you might just get to see him for free.