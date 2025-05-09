Moby Relaunches mobygratis with 500 New Free Tracks for Creators

The artist’s no-strings library returns—now with stems for remixing

Electronic music legend Moby has supercharged his mobygratis platform, adding 500+ new instrumental tracks—all completely free for indie filmmakers, nonprofits, and artists.

Since 2005, the library has fuelled over 50,000 projects with no royalties, hidden fees, or corporate strings.

Now, it’s back with multitrack stems (remix-ready!) and intuitive search filters (BPM, mood, genre).

The rules? Simple: No far-right politics or animal product ads.

Otherwise, creators can tweak, layer, and use tracks freely—even commercially under 10K audio streams or 50K video views. And in a twist, credit goes to “mobygratis”, not Moby himself.

“It’s about sustainability and creativity,” says Moby, whose radical model bypasses paywalls and ads. Want to give back? Donate to his vetted charities.

