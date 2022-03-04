The creative ways you can help people in Ukraine

From buying art on Etsy, to booking Airbnbs with no intention of staying, here’s how people are supporting Ukraine.

Around the world, people are turning to Airbnb to help Ukrainians financially as they fight off Russia’s invasion.

With no intention of travelling to Ukraine, many are booking stays at Airbnbs across the country to assist struggling residents.

It’s a touching gesture, but the obvious issue is that not everybody in Ukraine owns a property listed on Airbnb. But here are some other way you can help.

A man in Russia has developed a website called Relocation.ge, to help Ukrainians find shelter by connecting refugees with homeowners in Georgia who are willing to house them. The website is accepting donations that will be used to provide hot lunches, clothing, and shoes.

Others are jumping on Etsy to buy hand-made items from Ukrainian artists. The American-based marketplace announced that they will be waiving any balances for Ukrainian sellers “to alleviate some of the burden”.

Alternatively, you can donate to a charity that is verified to help citizens of Ukraine, such as UNICEF, Project C.U.R.E, Razom for Ukraine, or the International Rescue Committee, among others.

