Major companies including McDonald’s are under fire for failing to boycott Russia

Companies including McDonald’s and Pepsi are under pressure for remaining silent on whether they will continue trades with Russia.

McDonald’s has been criticised for continuing to trade in Russia despite Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Many iconic brands including Nike, Apple, and PayPal have revealed their decision to temporarily boycott Russia in an attempt to cause an economic decline.

McDonald’s have not publicly addressed their stance on the conflict, but the fast food giant have announced that they will send food packages to Ukraine to be distributed amongst residents.

PepsiCo, KFC, Burger King, and Starbucks are also among the corporations that are being pressured to cut ties with Russia, with the chief of New York state’s pension fund urging that companies “need to consider whether doing business in Russia is worth the risk during this extraordinarily volatile time.”

But while it’s important to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and diminish Russia’s economy, boycotts will affect the lives of thousands of workers who had no say in Putin’s actions. For instance, Ikea announced they would cease retail operations for the time-being, putting more than 15,000 employees out of work.

Either way, the internet is holding the fast food chains accountable, calling them out on Twitter with sassy replies to their standard PR posting.

Guess who is doing business as normal in #Russia no surprise #BoycottMcDonalds pic.twitter.com/gdeI7D91Uw — 23enigma 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Cern_lXXl) March 4, 2022

Another user tweeted: “@McDonalds @BurgerKing @kfc still operating care free in Russia while other companies say profit isn’t worth class. Won’t be eating there for awhile! #IStandWithUkriane #Ukraine”.