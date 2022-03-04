McDonald’s have been sued for $900 million for tarnishing the name of a company that tried to fix their soft serve machines.

There are only three things that are certain in life: Death, taxes, and the McDonald’s ice cream machine not working.

So, to keep the McFlurries flowing, Melissa Nelson and her partner Jeremy O’Sullivan invented a smartphone-sized device that intercepts wifi signals sent to the machines, so restaurant owners can troubleshoot any errors.

The couple’s invention, known as a ‘Kytch’, attracted the attention of McDonald’s franchisees worldwide, to avoid customers leaving McDissapointed.

But recently, McDonald’s corporate office began warning franchise owners to remove the devices from stores because they violated the warranty of the ice cream machines, and put staff members at risk of “serious human injury”.

According to the couple that made Kytch, the claims by McDonald’s are completely false. But the start-ups sales have declined since the fast-food giant’s accusations.

“[McDonald’s has] tarnished our name,” Nelson told WIRED, “They scared off our customers and ruined our business”.

McDonald’s have addresses Nelson and O’Sullivans claims in a statement, stating: “McDonald’s owes it to our customers, crew and franchisees to maintain our rigorous safety standards and work with fully vetted suppliers in that pursuit. Kytch’s claims are meritless, and we’ll respond to the complaint accordingly.”

Meanwhile, we’re just out here trying to get an ice cream.