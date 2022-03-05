Russia has blocked access to Facebook and Twitter

Communications regulators in Russia have banned Facebook and Twitter due to “discrimination against Russian media and information resources.”

Russia have blocked access to vital sources of information by banning Facebook and Twitter in the country.

Amid the Ukrainian invasion, Facebook have placed restrictions on information from Kremlin-tied media sources, spurring Russia’s communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, to block the social media platform altogether.

Facebook’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, took to Twitter to address the ban, warning, “Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out.”

