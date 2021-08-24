The 15 best Sims 4 mods you can download in 2021

The Sims is an iconic franchise that stretches back generations – but that doesn’t mean it can’t be improved. Check out 15 of the best Sims 4 mods you can get.

With a pedigree that reaches back into the late ’80s, The Sims is one of the most famous franchises in video game history. It’s the big daddy of all life simulators and has spawned a healthy modding community along the way. So what are the best The Sims 4 mods you can get in 2021?

Well, it all depends on what you’re into. People play The Sims 4 for all kinds of reasons — therefore, there’s a mod on this list to suit any taste. Read on to discover the best Sims 4 mods that are available right now.

Hacker Career

If you are a gamer (well, you’re playing The Sims 4 right?) the Hacker Career mod might be just the thing to add a little job satisfaction to your experience. With plenty of grades to climb — plus an update to come with more realistic wages — it gives players a taste of what it takes to climb the ranks from Beta Tester to Software CEO and beyond.

Download Hacker Career

The Sims 4 Go To School

Ever wanted to go back to school and do it right this time? It’s a classic fantasy The Sims 4 Go To School mod puts within reach. This mod has been around since 2015, but with updates as recent as July 2021, it just keeps getting better and better. With a choice of primary and secondary schools, a range of subjects, and extra socialising, it’s the school experience you always wished you had.

Download The Sims 4 Go To School

Emotional Inertia Classic

Players have been looking for more realism from their sims since the game’s first release, and this classic mod provides players with the extra challenge of managing the complexities of emotion. Just as we do in real life, it’s hard to break out of a malaise. This mod encourages players to interact with empathy and encourage meaningful relationships between sims.

Download Emotional Intertia Classic

Live in Business

Here’s a mod that’s never been more relevant to the current state of the economy: the desire to run your own business at home. The diversity of businesses is also surprising: from daycares to cafés, bars to vet clinics, there’s something here for everyone. If you’ve ever wanted to turn your side hustle into your main income, you can try it out here first.

Download Live in Business

Have Some Personality Please!

You can add this to the list of mods that you’d love to have in real life. It provides deeper interactions based on Traits, Moods, Conversations, and Relationships, enhanced personalities for cats and dogs, and removal of that pesky idle chat. It’s a mod for everyone who wants to observe more empathic relationships develop, and get more realism out of their relationships.

Download Have Some Personality Please!

Old French Village

Wanna give your sims a real estate upgrade? If you’re into the sophisticated surroundings of rural France, you’re in luck. Old French Village offers up ten individual cottages, that range from the modest to the top end of town. Sims 4 has never looked so goddamned pretty.

Download Old French Village

MC Command Center

This mod doesn’t necessarily contribute to the personality of the game, but it does deserve a place on the best Sims 4 mods list for an important reason: it makes the overall experience a better one. An enhanced settings menu gives you a new level of control over the sims’ appearance, day length, setting age groups, and more.

Download MC Command Center

Slice of Life

Don’t you think the sims ought to have a little more fun now and then? Definitely one of the personality enhancing mods, Slice of Life give sims the opportunity to have more meaningful conversations about their memories, phone interactions, hell, they can even get properly drunk. It’s better that your sims overdo it in the game, rather than you in real life.

Download Slice of Life

Sims Graphic Rules

Like the MC Command Center, this one earns a place among the best Sims 4 mods due to its technical ability. It offers up better lighting, enhanced shadows, depth of field tweaking, and several other options to make the game look better at any scale and optimised for any system.

Download Sims Graphic Rules

Meaningful Stories

If you’re searching for a more nuanced emotional experience in Sims 4, Meaningful Stories has you covered. Instead of bouncing from sad to happy and back again (though we all know people in real life who can actually do that), sims will offer up a broader spectrum of moods. With this mod, getting hangry is the real deal, so beware!

Download Meaningful Stories

Farmland

Emotions are all well and good, but sometimes, you just gotta get your hands dirty. The Farmland mod gives you a chance to get physical in ways that you would probably never encounter in the real world. Getting your produce from paddock to plate is possible, as well as getting behind the wheel of a tractor, and even milking cows.

Download Farmland

Hogwarts Museum

In this mod, two giants of pop culture come together. You’re free to live out your Harry Potter fantasies through this enchanted world. You can get lost in the movie sets, and being a museum, the obligatory gift shop is there to lighten your wallet at the end of the tour.

Download Hogwarts Museum

Playable Pets

It wouldn’t be a best Sims 4 mods list if we didn’t include one that was just downright cute — and Playable Pets is surely it. It’s still a work in progress, but there’s no doubt that players will have fun being able to get hands with the pets and enjoy the challenge of negotiating with a whole different set of behaviours and needs.

Download Playable Pets

Private Practice

With the goal of being able to change up the Health system of Sims 4, Private Practice is a fascinating addition to this list of mods. Adding health challenges like blood pressure fluctuations, longer-lasting illnesses, exercise tracking, and more. And while it sounds a little morbid to heap health concerns onto sims, it’s a great way to inject further realism into the game.

Download Private Practice

Wonderful Whims

Feel like bringing your dating A-game to Sims 4? Wonderful Whims supercharges this area of the game, centring around Attractiveness, Personality Archetypes — even Birth Control is taken into consideration.

Download Wonderful Whims