‘FIFA 22’ will be the last FIFA game

That’s right! EA is dropping the world-renowned title, FIFA, from the video game franchise and replacing it with something we will have to learn to love.

During his Grubbsnax show on Giant Bomb, gaming industry insider Jeff Grub said that the new title will be EA Sports Football Club, aka EA Sports FC, as spotted in some earlier trademark submission forms that came to light at the end of last year.

Initial reports around the trademark hypothesised that it was a new game mode within the game that was under development, but after reaching out to contacts, Grub received confirmation that it was, in fact, for the brand new game title.

Though the name might surprise some, the title changing isn’t. Reports of a change have been circulating since last year, stemming from several controversies within the FIFA organisation coming to light.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said during an interview, “As we’ve looked to the future, we want to grow the franchise, and ironically the FIFA licence has actually been an impediment to that.”

He continued, “We’re going to work through this, we’re going to be thoughtful and we want to be good partners with FIFA, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we ultimately move in a different direction. At the end of the day, I think that might even be better for our gamers than continuing with those four letters on the box.”

This suggests that EA sees that the only thing that FIFA is contributing is just those four letters which is an interesting statement to make.

What do you think of the name change? Though it might not be the best title, is it good for EA to move away from the troubled sporting organisation? Let us know!