Taylor Hawkins’ loving, final words have been revealed

A voicemail containing what are thought to be Taylor Hawkins’ final words has been shared by Lollapalooza festival creator.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away in his Colombian hotel room on Friday local time, with investigators suspecting his death was caused by a drug overdose after finding 10 substances in his system, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, and opioids.

In a tribute to the late drummer, Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell and his wife Etsy revealed a voicemail they received from Hawkins the night before he died.

“Take care of each other. And I’ll take care of myself. And I’ll see you in São Paulo. I love, love, love you. Sleep well,” Hawkins said in the message, per Globo 1.

Hawkins was set to perform with the Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza festival on Sunday.