Wrexham goes Down Under: Reynolds & McElhenney to bring the Red Dragons to Aus/NZ

From Hollywood to halftime oranges—football’s wildest story lands in Oz

The fairytale rise of Wrexham AFC—the Welsh football club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney—is heading to Australia and New Zealand this July for their first-ever pre-season tour outside North America.

Fresh off their third consecutive promotion (now in the English Championship for the first time since 1979), the Red Dragons will face Melbourne Victory (July 11), Sydney FC (July 15), and Wellington Phoenix (July 19).

The tour follows the global success of their Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which has turned the club into a cultural phenomenon—especially in Australia, the show’s third-biggest market.

“We wanted Wrexham to be a globally recognised team, town, and brand,” said Reynolds and McElhenney in a statement—before cheekily adding, “And yes, we resisted a Men at Work joke. For now.”

Sydney FC CEO Mark Aubrey called it a “fantastic opportunity” for fans to witness the Hollywood-backed underdogs in action.

Could a Deadpool cameo be on the cards? Stay tuned.