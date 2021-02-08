News

‘WAP’ x ‘High School Musical’ is the mashup you didn’t know you needed

RP

by Ria Pandey

wap hsm
Someone on TikTok just mashed up Cardi B’s WAP with High School Musical’s Bop To The Top, and it actually slaps.

Just in case you momentarily forgot about the chart-topping, NSFW track, it’s now returned on TikTok as a remix with Sharpay and Ryan’s iconic audition song from High School Musical.

Despite both songs being worlds apart – in terms of content, aesthetic, sound, and literally everything else – the mashup is genuinely super catchy.

high school musical (1)

While this throwback to the original High School Musical has sparked some major nostalgia in our millennial hearts, the younger generation has been experiencing the magic of the series through the Disney+ reboot.

The rebooted version, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is best known for launching the career of Olivia Rodrigo – the 17-year-old who broke streaming records and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her love-lorn breakup ballad, drivers licence.

Meanwhile, WAP hitmaker Cardi B has been keeping busy, releasing her first solo music since WAP this week, Up: a track that takes inspiration from the “gangster violence and Chicago drill” that fuelled her debut mixtape.

Fellow WAP collaborator Megan Thee Stallion has also released new music, a collaboration with DaBaby entitled Cry Baby.

Watch WAP x HSM here.

@kraziibirdReply to @iceface7 it still works thooooo ##wap ##highschoolmusical ##remix♬ WAP to the Top – kraziibird

