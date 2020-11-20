TikTok star Charli D’Amelio loses 1 million followers after backlash from YouTube video

More than one million people have unfollowed TikTok star Charli D’Amelio after a recent YouTube appearance led the internet to brand her “ungrateful” and “rude.”

Charli D’Amelio has been losing hundreds of thousands of followers due to a controversial video posted to YouTube. which showed the Tik Tok star having a meal with her family and fellow YouTuber James Charles.

In what is meant to be a new reality series, the D’Amelio family sits down for a meal created by their personal chef, Aaron May. The video shows Charli and her sister Dixie making faces at the sight of the food, seemingly disgusted by the meal. At one point, Dixie walks away from the table to vomit after eating a snail in the paella and asks to eat “dino nuggets” instead.

Also included in the video is a segment where Charli D’Amelio discusses her follower count on TikTok, describing: “I wish I had more time…Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.”

D’Amelio has since faced immense backlash from her fans for her comments, losing more than a million followers in the three days since the video was released.

i watched the d’amelio dinner video and charli and dixie were literally being so rude. be grateful for the food you have. you literally had a personal chef. dont ask for fucking dino nuggets — 𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@laaaurrxn) November 18, 2020

Charli D’Amelio has now responded, tearfully discussing the violent, abusive responses she has gotten to the video in an Instagram live stream.

“People blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human being is not OK at all,” she says.

“You can hate on me for whatever I’ve done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding … I feel like this is not OK. If this is the community that I’m in … I don’t know if I want to do that anymore.”

James Charles has also chimed into the conversation, in support of D’Amelio: