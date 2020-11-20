Morrissey dropped from BMG, allegedly Executive “does not want another album”

After being dropped from the label that released his last three albums, Morrissey is (unsurprisingly) off his rocker again.

The former Smiths frontman has been involved in a number of controversies over the decades of his solo career, with the some of his remarks being condemned as racist. With a history of criticising various ethnicities and other groups of people, Morrissey has now been dropped by his record label BMG.

The singer has addressed the news with a statement on his website that appears to vehemently disagree with the decision, blaming it on plans for increased diversity within the label.

Morrissey’s response reads:

“BMG have appointed a new Executive who does not want another Morrissey album…Instead, the new BMG Executive has announced new plans for ‘diversity’ within BMG’s artist roster, and all projected BMG Morrissey releases/reissues have been scrapped. This news is perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020.”

The singer goes further to dissociate himself from the values of the label by claiming that “[he] wouldn’t want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave — especially when the word ‘talent’ is notably never mentioned.”

1) Morrissey reacting to being dropped by label: “I wouldn’t want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave — especially when the word ‘talent’ is notably never mentioned.” ‘So specifically’ meaning ‘not being a racist fuckhead.’ — Jan Thie (@Jantar23) November 17, 2020

This follows the news of BMG’s recent initiative to invest efforts into an “ongoing program to rebalance the music industry” in favour of musicians. This will be done by eliminating a standard US record-label clause from their contracts that reduce the income of composers, songwriters and lyricists, and pledging to review the record contracts for signs of racial bias.