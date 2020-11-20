Rudy Giuliani’s hair dye is the first of Trump’s team to admit defeat

Hot mess Rudy Giuliani sweated out his hair dye at a press conference yesterday whilst accusing Joe Biden of being a criminal.

It’s unlikely you could ever lose an election in a more embarrassing fashion than Donald Trump. The unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud and a rigged election could only be overshadowed by Trump’s grimy, slick-talking lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, whose Just For Men hair dye ran as he sweated profusely at a press conference on Thursday.

The absolutely bonkers speech (which was live-streamed), included references to the 1992 film My Cousin Vinny and claims that the media are ignoring the evidence of voter fraud and that Joe Biden is a criminal.

The press conference was held in Washington at the Republican Party headquarters – a much more lavish affair than their recent post-election conference in the car park of Four Seasons Total Landscaping (an unmistakable mixup with the Four Seasons luxury hotel chain).

The look of defeat really became apparent, as Giuliani could not stop his pores from dripping all of that hatred out, and ultimately, it was clear that Rudy’s hair conceded for him. The internet did its thing, and thankfully, everyone missed the content of his baseless claims and instead focused their attention on trying to decide what kind of species the former Mayor of New York City was.

ICYMI @RudyGiuliani sweat-sheds his human skin in front of a live studio audience. Unfortunately the #fourseasonstotallandscaping was booked so they held it in what appears to be the storage room of a rentable hall. pic.twitter.com/jCOTzQYeB6 — Mike0 (@Mike0) November 19, 2020

Despite going into no detail about the evidence of Joe Biden’s alleged criminal offences, Giuliani was adamant that they have found enough illegal votes to overturn the election in favour of Trump.

Giuliani’s perspiration was such a hectic affair that the Trump administration had to remove the live stream from YouTube after a person was heard saying “Can they hear us on the stream?” before proceeding to discuss Rudy’s hair dye “dripping down his face”.

They seem to have removed the video from the YouTube page: https://t.co/zZhyibaC3U — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 19, 2020

Much like the entire presidency, the whole thing was an absolute shambles – and watching it, you can’t help but feel as though Borat is about to emerge and try and peel back Giuliani’s lizard skin to reveal his final form.