People leave hilarious Yelp reviews for Four Seasons Landscaping after Trump press conference is mistakenly booked in carpark

People are leaving hilarious Yelp reviews of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, ensuring that Trump never escapes his post-election gaffe.

The embarrassing aftermath of the 2020 presidential election continues. Over the weekend, a press conference organised by Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani went viral after an apparent mixup led it to take place in a car park rather than a luxury hotel.

“Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia”, Trump announced in a since-deleted tweet, before clarifying that the conference would be held at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which – not to be confused with the Four Seasons upscale hotel chain – is a family-owned landscaping business situated between a crematorium and an adult book store called Fantasy Island. Awkward.

Allegedly, Mr Trump’s team had always intended to book the space at the landscaping business, there was just a telephone mixup that confused the president. They chose this business because it was in a more Republican-friendly part of Philadelphia. Mhm, likely story.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

The New York Times wrote, “In reality, the mistake was not in the booking, but in a garbled game of telephone, Mr. Giuliani and the Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski told the president on Saturday morning their intended location for the news conference and he misunderstood, assuming it was an upscale hotel, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.”

Lord? Hear us now as we gather together at Four Seasons Total Landscaping where they have some pretty good deals on all your tree trimming and floral care needs! https://t.co/sR8oPS33Rk pic.twitter.com/b3lxJp9I4V — gary graham (@thegarygraham) November 8, 2020

PBS Senior Political Reporter, Daniel Bush, also weighed on the matter, tweeting, “An answer to the Four Seasons Total Landscaping mystery: the company told me the Trump campaign contacted them today out of the blue ahead of the Giuliani presser and said their location was close to an exit on I95 and was secure, and that’s why they wanted to use it.”

“ARE YOU FROM FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING?” pic.twitter.com/8DYjARLyto — Guffers (@gavmacn) November 8, 2020

I want to know who it was at the Four Seasons Landscaping that —answered the phone

—heard that the Trump campaign wanted to hold a press conference in his parking lot

—realized they had mistaken him for a hotel

—Looked at an invisible documentary camera

—said, “Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/59kkvWfD4V — Josiah Hawthorne (@JosiahHawthorne) November 7, 2020

It was here, at this press conference in the parking lot of a landscaping business, that Trump and his team found out that they had indeed lost the election.

“Don’t be ridiculous, Networks don’t get to decide elections. Courts do. Courts set aside elections when they are illegal,” Guiliani said, whilst Trump also issued a statement rejecting that he had lost: “The simple fact is this election is far from over, legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

He promised to run the country like he ran his business. It ended with Rudy Giuliani outside Four Season Total Landscaping next to a dildo shop, after a staffer mistakenly thought the empty parking lot was a Four Seasons hotel. pic.twitter.com/hOKcyWopqi — Morten Øverbye (@morten) November 7, 2020

I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium. pic.twitter.com/P45HV1daD9 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020

The owner of Four Seasons Total Landscaping issued a statement on their Facebook on Sunday morning, “Four Seasons Total Landscaping is a family-owned small business run by lifelong Philadelphians. Our Team at Four Seasons would have proudly hosted any presidential candidate’s campaign at our business. We strongly believe in America and in democracy. We hope that our fellow Americans can join together and support all local small businesses during this time.”

Remember to book early as the holiday period is always a busy time for us – for example, some big grumpy orange guy in DC has just hired us to pave over his *entire* garden in time for the new tenant arriving on January 20th. Big job. Huge. — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) November 8, 2020

Before this whole shebang went down, Four Seasons Total Landscaping had a total of four reviews on Yelp, with an averaged 3-star rating. Now, the company has over 50 reviews and a 1.5-star rating, as people have trolled their Yelp page after the incident.

Hopefully, this small business didn’t take too much of a hit due to this mix-up. It will be interesting to see whether the Trump campaign admits in the future that they did, in fact, mean to book the Four Seasons Hotel. I hope they’re at least grateful for the help this small business offered them, in any case.