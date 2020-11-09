LISTEN: Björk – ‘Cosmogony’

Björk has just pulled the biggest Björk move of them all, unleashing a choral masterpiece (feat. the Icelandic Hamrahlid Choir) about the origin of matter and astrophysical systems.

Symphonic and utterly ethereal, the nearly four-minute piece was first performed by the choir at the debut of the Icelandic artist’s Cornucopia tour in New York. The choral harmonies were composed to mimic the growth of life from the earth’s beginnings to the natural wonders that we know today.

Check out the track below: