Drop everything! The Foo Fighters are back with the first single off their upcoming album.

Shame Shame is a much slower, softer sound for the band but brings their quintessential trademarks: ingenious rhythms, powerful vocals, and hectic choruses. With their upcoming 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, set to drop on February 5th, 2021, it looks like we’ll be hearing a lot more from the band soon.

Check out Shame Shame below: