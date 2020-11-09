Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Major will be the first-ever rescue dog in the White House

President-elect Joe Biden will be introducing dogs back into the White House – and making history with the first rescue dog.

There have been many firsts in the 2020 US presidential election. I mean, we have seen the election of not only the first black female vice president in Kamala Harris, but also the first transgender state senator, and first black gay congressmen in all of American history.

Alongside these monumental strides, president-elect Joe Biden (fuck yeah, that feels good to say) will be introducing another first. Admittedly less pressing, but still monumental, Biden will be introducing the first ever rescue dog to the halls of the White House. Nothing but respect for my president.

If you hadn’t caught it (idk maybe you have been living under an actual bunker unplugged from society or something), but over the weekend, Democratic candidate Joe Biden secured presidency against Donald Trump. The soon-to-be president and first lady Dr Jill Biden will now be bringing their dogs with them into the Oval Office, two German shepherds: Champ and Major. Champ is a politically seasoned good boy, having seen Biden through his days as vice-pres for Obama, whilst Major was adopted by the Bidens back in 2018 after the shepherd was exposed to toxins and surrended to the Delaware Human Association shelter. This makes Major the first-ever rescue dog in the White House. Awwwww. Back when the Bidens adopted Major, they released a statement welcoming him to the family, describing: “We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals.” And yes, okay, maybe that was the reaction Joe Biden was going for, and maybe it’s just tactical PR. He did try and use Major as a flex in his social media campaigning after all.

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

President Donald Trump on the other hand has no dogs. He is the first president without one since the dude who served back in 1897. According to the Washington Post, Trump’s anti-dog approach to presidency stems from his embarrassment around being seen walking his dog (wtf), saying, and I quote: “I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?” I am not saying he would look good, but I don’t think having a dog would make Donald Trump look bad, you know? Now, there’s no evidence that this is has swayed some more than 5 million popular votes towards Biden, but I have my suspicions.

Anyway, Twitter has gone wild over Champ and Major – and we endorse rescue dogs being adopted in or out of the White House.

Joe Biden’s German Shepard, Major, will make history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. 🙌 https://t.co/blsuiZLbBg pic.twitter.com/yPLbTVZDvR — People (@people) November 7, 2020

Room Rater furry room. Major and Champ have a lovely room but they need to pack. 10/10 @DrBiden pic.twitter.com/NKUjAGE4ev — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) November 6, 2020

This is Major and Champ. They are the dogs of @JoeBiden and @DrBiden. Champ has already been to the White House, but Major hasn’t yet. Champ can’t wait to show him around. Both 14/10 would be an honor to pet pic.twitter.com/Zwqmx7X6FB — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 7, 2020

Dammit I need more pictures of @JoeBiden’s dog pic.twitter.com/DbLlnwDTde — Nick (@THEGingeriest) November 8, 2020

joe biden’s dog is a shelter dog. homie went from living in a shelter to living in the white house 🥺 — jenna (@daaechristines) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden’s victory is not just a great day for dogs, but especially rescue dogs. pic.twitter.com/SukRG5hp4V — Phillip Coorey (@PhillipCoorey) November 7, 2020