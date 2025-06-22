The Night Dave Grohl Hijacked Kim Deal’s Set—and nobody complained

Foo Fighters frontman turns London gig into a mutual fanfest.

Rock legends Dave Grohl and Kim Deal delivered a blistering dose of nostalgia at London’s Roundhouse, reuniting for a fiery performance of Pixies’ “Gigantic” on June 20.

The Foo Fighters frontman, grinning ear to ear, joined Deal mid-set, quipping, “I’ll sing whatever you ask—just don’t make me juggle.”

Their chemistry was electric, reigniting a partnership that’s spanned charity gigs and festival stages since 2022.

Deal’s tour, supporting her acclaimed solo debut Nobody Loves You More, weaves Breeders classics with Beatles covers—but Grohl’s surprise cameo stole the night.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters prep their Asia tour amid drummer drama (Josh Freese’s exit spawned a Top 10 Reasons meme).

Tour Dates:

Kim Deal: Berlin (6/22), Newport Folk Fest (7/25), Ohana Fest (9/26).

Foo Fighters: Jakarta (10/2), Tokyo (10/7), Mexico City (11/14).

A night proving alt-rock’s spirit—and Grohl’s cowbell demands—are very much alive.