Violet Grohl finds her own voice on Debut Album ‘Be Sweet To Me’

Raw, rollicking, and completely her own.

Violet Grohl is stepping out of her father’s shadow and into her own spotlight.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter has announced her debut album Be Sweet To Me, arriving May 29th, and she’s celebrating with the irresistibly gritty new single ‘595.’

Inspired by a vintage phone sex line t-shirt, the track pulses with playful provocation and grungy guitars, a fitting introduction to an album recorded at producer Justin Raisen’s home studio with a crew of session players channelling the spirit of the ’60s and ’70s.

Grohl cites the raw authenticity of late ’80s and ’90s alternative music as her north star, a sound she’s absorbed since childhood.

The album, featuring previously released tracks ‘Thum’ and ‘Applefish,’ arrives alongside a David Lynch-inspired B-side for Record Store Day.

While her father Dave Grohl admits he was completely in the dark until she told him over dinner, his pride is unmistakable. Violet, it seems, is doing just fine on her own.