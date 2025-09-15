David Lynch’s cinematic compound lists for $15 Million

Legendary Director’s Hollywood Hills Sanctuary, Designed by Lloyd Wright, Hits the Market.

David Lynch’s legendary creative sanctuary, a sprawling 2.3-acre compound in the Hollywood Hills, has been listed for $15 million.

The estate features the iconic Beverly Johnson House, a 1963 Mid-Century Modern design by Lloyd Wright, son of the famed Frank Lloyd Wright.

Lynch assembled the unique property over decades, using it as his primary residence and artistic headquarters.

The compound is a testament to his visionary work, encompassing his private editing suite, a screening room famously featured in Lost Highway, art studios, a pool house, and multiple guest residences.

Following the auteur’s passing in January, the property hits the market with agents hoping a devoted fan or foundation will purchase it for preservation, potentially as a museum.

This sale offers a rare chance to own a profound piece of cinematic and architectural history.