[gtranslate]
News

David Lynch’s family to publish the director’s unreleased ‘Unrecorded Night’ scripts

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

Another Lynchian masterpiece inbound.

The family of the late, legendary filmmaker David Lynch has announced plans to publish the scripts for his unmade, mysterious project, Unrecorded Night.

Revealed in a Reddit post by his daughter, Jennifer Lynch, the move is a poignant effort to share “what could not be realised” with the world.

david lynch producer of 'the Legend of the happy worker' locarno film festival

The project, a Netflix-pitched series rumoured to star Laura Dern and Naomi Watts, stalled during the pandemic but was hailed by longtime collaborators as “the best thing he ever did.”

Described as a thick, original mystery meant to unfold as a “continuing story,” its release honours a “wanting” felt by millions of fans.

Comment
byu/mybeloved327 from discussion
indavidlynch

This literary curtain call arrives as the industry still reverberates from Lynch’s passing one year ago, a testament to the singular, surreal universe he forged, a universe offering one last, lingering whisper.

Related