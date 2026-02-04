The Spinning Stillness returns with focused EP ‘For Fun’

It’s all for fun.

Emerging from a period of focused writing, The Spinning Stillness returns with a definitive statement on their EP For Fun.

The band, which first carved out its niche in 2017 with the Happy Times release, has always operated with a clear ethos: punchy guitar work, strong melodies, and direct songwriting.

This new four-track collection doesn’t reinvent their wheel but instead polishes it to a brilliant shine, proving the enduring power of their focused, guitar-driven indie rock.

Drawing clear lineage from the sharp rhythms of The Strokes and the melodic swagger of Arctic Monkeys, The Spinning Stillness sounds remarkably comfortable in their own skin.

For Fun is an exercise in clarity and assured identity.

There are no filler tracks or production gimmicks here, just four concise songs built on tight rhythms and memorable hooks, showcasing a band that prioritises feel and songcraft above all else.

The EP opens with ‘So Long,’ all confidence and cool attitude, setting a tone of self-possessed rock. ‘Live It’ follows with an immediate, punchy energy that feels built for motion.

The record then takes a thoughtful turn with ‘Life Moves,’ a reflective piece on time and change that demonstrates the band’s depth without sacrificing melodic focus.

The closing track, ‘Thanks,’ provides a warm, understated conclusion that ties the journey together with a sense of gratitude and resolution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Spinning Stillness (@thespinningstillness)

Ultimately, For Fun is a testament to The Spinning Stillness’s artistic maturity.

It’s a record that feels intentional and grounded, resonating with listeners who crave thoughtful, guitar-centric songwriting.

After their extended hiatus, this EP solidifies their place as purveyors of rock that is both expressively personal and refreshingly direct.