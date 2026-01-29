Kid Rock calls for breakup of Live Nation-Ticketmaster “Cartel” during Senate Hearing

Kid Rock in the Senate?!

Musician Kid Rock testified before a Senate subcommittee, demanding the breakup of the Live Nation-Ticketmaster “cartel.”

Born Bob Ritchie, the often-controversial artist has been an unexpected but persistent critic, supporting the FTC’s lawsuit alleging the live-entertainment giant colludes with scalpers.

Under questioning, Live Nation’s legal VP, Dan Wall, denied monopoly claims and defended the company’s practices.

Senator Marsha Blackburn challenged him, citing an internal email where a Ticketmaster employee admitted the company “turn(s) a blind eye” to bots.

Kid Rock, calling himself a capitalist, argued for a radical fix: a 10% cap on resale prices.

“Independent venues have been crushed,” he stated. “Fans are paying more than ever and getting blamed for it.”