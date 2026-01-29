Bruce Willis is completely unaware of his dementia diagnosis

A heartfelt update on Bruce Willis.

Emma Heming Willis has shared that her husband, legendary actor Bruce Willis, is unaware of his own dementia diagnosis.

Speaking on The Unexpected Journey podcast, she explained that a symptom of his frontotemporal dementia (FTD), called anosognosia, prevents his brain from recognising the illness.

“Bruce never connected the dots that he had this disease,” she said, expressing a measure of gratitude for his lack of awareness.

Since his retirement in 2022 due to aphasia, which progressed to FTD, the family has navigated a new, different normal.

Emma describes a man who remains “very much present,” forging meaningful, if altered, connections with her and their children, adapting to a reality he does not consciously perceive.