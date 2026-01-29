Our first look at The Beatles’ biopics has arrived!

The fab four are officially back.

The winds off the Mersey carried a new kind of magic this week, as Liverpool’s Performing Arts Institute became the unexpected stage for a cinematic sleight-of-hand.

Students discovered enigmatic postcards, not of the city’s famed waterfront, but of a beloved ghost, the young Beatles, reincarnated in startling detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Keoghan Fan Page (@barrykeoghanfan)

Paul Mescal’s eyes hold McCartney’s gentle wit, while Barry Keoghan captures Starr’s playful gleam.

They are flanked by Harris Dickinson’s fiery Lennon and Joseph Quinn’s thoughtful Harrison.

This was the first, breathtaking whisper of Sam Mendes’ ambitious 2028 quartet of films, a promise to unravel the band’s epic saga through four distinct hearts.

While you get hype for the film(s), let’s see what their sons are up to!