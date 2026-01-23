Why your next Magic draft night only needs four players

Magic: The Gathering is dropping its first set of 2026, exploring the land of light and show with Lorwyn Eclipsed!

TCG’s have never been more popular and with Magic’s first in universe set after collabs with Avatar: The Last Airbender and Spider-Man, there’s never been a better time to drop in!

One of the best ways to jump in is Magic’s latest Draft Night box.

It is essentially a “party in a box” designed specifically for four players, featuring all you need to get started with 12 booster packs, all the land cards you’ll need as well as a fancy collector booster as a prize for the winner (yes, one of those packs that costs $65!)

The Draft Night set utilizes the “Pick Two” format, which is a total game-changer for small groups.

By taking two cards at a time before passing the pack to the next player, you can lock into a strategy much faster.

For beginners you can even communicate with one another what colours you’re picking to make it easier and more enjoyable.

This makes the draft feel fast-paced and social rather than stressful, allowing you to grab synergistic pairs, like a tribal lord and a matching creature, in a single go.

Lorwyn Eclipsed itself is a beautiful mashup of light and dark. Players can experiment with the Vivid mechanic, where spells get stronger the more colors you have on the board.

On the flip side, the Blight mechanic adds a gritty Shadowmoor vibe, letting you trade the health of your own creatures for massive power spikes.

With Changelings providing the necessary tribal flexibility to hold these varied strategies together, the format offers a balanced, high-tempo way to experience one of Magic’s most beloved settings.