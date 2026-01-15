You’re finally able to get the Signature Beatles Sound with the REDD Mixing System

Chandler Limited & Abbey Road Studios have harnessed the legendary sound of the 1960’s into the first EMI Console in 50 years.

The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones. What do all these classic artists have in common? They were frequent users of EMI recording desks. Desks that were key components in the making of some of the most timeless records of all time.

Now in 2026, Chandler Limited & Abbey Road Studios have now honoured this timeless sound with a fully modular system that incorporates modern technology.

This project was 6 years in the making for Chandler & Abbey Road, the result is a recording console that allows you to configure iconic channels and busses however you want.

It’s a system that can be fit into any 12 Unit rack frame that exists, so whether it be for a small personal setup or a full-on control room, the REDD Mixing System makes itself applicable for audio workspaces of any size.

Where this console truly shines is in its handcrafted cassette mounts. With each input cassette exhibiting four sends, four busses and an iconic fader that’s synonymous with iconic EMI models.

The Mixing System also permits you to add and subtract as many cassettes as you’d like, whilst interchangeably swapping between tube and solid-state varieties – meaning that it can be a workstation you build from the ground up and live with forever.

The surgical craftsmanship to each REDD cassette circuitry is on full display with the console; Classic Gains, Bass Lifts, Rumble Filters, DI and Input Sensitivity are just a few of the features that inhabit these cassettes.

All combined into an easily assembled and dismantled console that preserves the character of the EMI desks that shaped music history.

It’s a shining bastion of analogue workflows that is built to last generations.

You can learn more about the revolutionary REDD Mixing System here.