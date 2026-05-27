Paul McCartney recalls 1965 Elvis meeting as a “pinch yourself” moment

When The King welcomed The Beatles inside.

Paul McCartney still pinches himself over the night The Beatles walked into Elvis Presley’s living room.

In a fresh BBC Radio 2 interview, McCartney recalled the legendary 1965 Los Angeles meeting, calling Elvis “really great” and “not a disappointment at all.”

The four bandmates, fresh off global stardom, turned into starstruck fans the moment they sat down with The King.

Elvis played jukebox cuts like ‘Mohair Sam’, picked up a bass to trade musician talk, and welcomed them alongside his wife Priscilla, a moment McCartney calls a clear highlight.

Half a century later, the memories vary slightly. McCartney insists he rang the doorbell and Elvis answered; Ringo Starr says otherwise.

“So who’s right? I am,” McCartney joked. Either way, he describes sitting with Elvis as casually as sitting for this interview. “You pinch yourself,” he said.

The revelation comes days before McCartney releases his new album ‘The Boys Of Dungeon Lane’ on May 29.