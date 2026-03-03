Mac DeMarco and Geese’s Cameron Winter sing Karaoke on Japanese adventure

What do we think their go-to karaoke songs are?

Indie rock cohorts Mac DeMarco and Geese frontman Cameron Winter turned a recent joint trip to Japan into an unforgettable karaoke night.

Footage has surfaced online of the duo delivering a spirited cover of a track by legendary Japanese singer-songwriter Haruomi Hosono at a local bar.

The unlikely pairing occurred while Winter was in the country for his solo Heavy Metal tour, coinciding with DeMarco’s promotional trek for his latest album, Guitar.

The clip captures Winter bravely attempting the lyrics in Japanese as a smiling DeMarco looks on.

DeMarco, a self-proclaimed superfan who has previously covered Hosono, once humorously hoped his own Japanese pronunciation “isn’t too horrible.”