Aussie gem set to star alongside Charli XCX in Japanese horror

Charli XCX is teaming up with a star-studded cast in a new Japanese horror movie.

Charli XCX says she’s “honoured” to be joining forces with Takashi Miike as an actor and producer on his new and upcoming horror project.

The movie is set to start filming in Japan next month, meaning Charli’s got little time to take a breather after her mockumentary The Moment began dropping in cinemas worldwide over the last few weeks.

The world’s known about this incoming Charli and Takashi collab for almost a year now, but there’s been some hot names added to the cast over the weekend.

Milly Alcock, the Inner-West local and Newtown High alumni turned Supergirl, is set to star alongside our beloved Brat.

Alcock first stole Aussie hearts when she scored a lead role in Tim Minchin’s drama comedy series Upright way back in 2019, and we couldn’t be more stoked to see the rest of the world has finally caught up.

It’ll also star Norman Reedus, who ended his 15 year run as character Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead at the end of last year, and actors Sho Kasamatsu and Kiko Mizuhara have signed up for the ride, too.

The film’s currently called “Untitled Kyoto Project” (very creative, right?) and will follow three mates who meet up in the Japanese city for a cheeky girls trip, until it all goes slightly pear-shaped when Charli’s character is possessed by an angry spirit.

If all goes to plan, Miike and Charli will have Aussies spooked enough to cancel their Jetstar flights to Japan and go back to booking those trusty ol’ Bali getaways stat.