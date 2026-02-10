Sego find glitter in the gutter on ‘Direct To DVD’

LA’s finest indie mischief-makers go full-boisterous on their fourth album.

After the loss of Greg Brown, founding guitarist of alternative rock group Cake this week, Sego’s new album Direct To DVD lands like a soothing balm.

Pure music to the ears, the LA indie-rockers deliver hook-heavy chaos on their fourth full-length.

The record’s a patchwork of fresh tracks and oddball leftovers, each one allowed to misbehave, experiment, and run wild – kind of like the band themselves.

Known for dopamine-fuelled anthems that flirt with alt-rock, grunge, and indie-pop, Sego have built a reputation for creative risk-taking.

Sitting somewhere between between Beck, and early Phoenix, with a healthy dose of tongue-in-cheek irreverence.

NPR, Paste and Consequence have all raved about their hook-laden quirks, while the band’s DIY approach – from the #segosucks campaign to sharing a personal text number for fans – cements them as one of LA’s most idiosyncratic acts.

Direct To DVD spans the spectrum of Sego’s sound: siren-blaring hooks, grungy riffs, social commentary, and playful synth textures collide with moments of blown-out distortion.

The record even closes with house and EDM remixes of older tracks by Mr. Tape and Mondo Cozmo, proving the band’s instinct to stretch ideas as far as they’ll go.

“Direct To DVD borrows its name from a format that once implied lesser value and flips it into a feature,” says Spencer (guitar/vocals). “These songs exist in the margins—unfinished thoughts, alternate versions, moments that matter because they weren’t overthought. These are the songs that happen between albums.”

With festival appearances at SXSW, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits, tours alongside Warpaint, OK Go, and Young the Giant, and a knack for turning experiments into community, Sego have crafted an album that’s equal parts chaotic, heartfelt, and irresistible.

Longtime fans will find familiar energy, while newcomers get a crash course in the band’s wide-ranging, genre-bending universe.

Listen to Direct To DVD below: