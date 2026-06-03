Susan Boyle and Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos unite for wild Irn-Bru ad

Girders, guitars, and glorious breakdancing

Scotland’s World Cup victory has sparked an unlikely musical miracle.

Susan Boyle and Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos have teamed up for a gloriously bizarre Irn-Bru advertisement that must be seen to be believed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Boyle (@susanboylemusic)

The commercial features Boyle singing the absurd anthem ‘We’re Made In Scotland From Girders’ perched atop the Forth Bridge while Kapranos shreds guitar beside her.

Adding to the chaos, Scottish footballer John McGinn and comedian Paul Black appear, alongside a scene of Boyle breakdancing, stunt double or not, it’s pure gold.

Boyle called the hush-hush project a “whirlwind” and a “fun track” that captures the true Girders spirit of Scottish fandom.

The ad follows Belle And Sebastian’s celebratory single ‘It Only Takes One Lion’ released the other day.

As Scotland rides high on football glory, this fizzy, funny, and fiercely patriotic commercial proves the nation’s creativity is as bold as its orange soda.

Watch the madness unfold online now.