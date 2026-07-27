The Kinks’ guitarist says George Harrison was the only Beatle he “really liked”

A 1964 grudge that refuses to fade away.

Decades after the British Invasion’s fiercest rivalry, Kinks guitarist Dave Davies has reignited the old feud, admitting he only “really liked” George Harrison from The Beatles.

At the launch of The Kinks: Brothers art exhibition in London, Davies candidly dismissed John Lennon as someone who “didn’t really like anybody” and scoffed at Paul McCartney’s songwriting as merely “a few decent songs.”

The tension harks back to 1964, when Lennon dismissively introduced The Kinks as mere warm-up acts before their explosive performance of ‘You Really Got Me’ proved otherwise. Lennon’s paranoia over sharing equipment only deepened the divide.

Though Davies later softened his stance, thanking McCartney for kind words, the legendary friction remains unforgettable.

Meanwhile, the famously feuding Davies brothers now claim they’re “getting on great” and haven’t ruled out a future reunion, having recently collaborated on new material and presented a united front against critics.