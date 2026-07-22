George Michael and Elton John duet ‘This Kind of Love’ could be released after 30 years

A lost duet waiting for its final note.

A ghost from the ’90s recording studio is stirring, and it carries the voice of two pop titans.

George Michael’s former manager, Andros Georgiou, has revealed that an unfinished duet between the late Wham! icon and Elton John, titled ‘This Kind Of Love,’ could finally see the light of day more than three decades after its inception.

Both vocal tracks were recorded separately back in the 1990s, but the song was shelved and left incomplete.

Now, Georgiou is seeking Sir Elton’s blessing to weave those isolated performances into a finished posthumous release.

The manager’s revelation comes amidst promotion for his film Trojan Souls, which explores Michael’s abandoned 1993 album featuring collaborations with Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.

Georgiou also holds an unreleased interview where John professes he would “literally do anything for George.”

The ‘Rocket Man’ has long championed his late friend, calling him “one of the most brilliant songwriters” and honouring him at Glastonbury 2023.

If permission is granted, this duet could become a poignant final chapter in a legendary friendship.