The estate of George Michael denies £85 million biopic rumours

The estate of the late pop star has denied any involvement in a rumoured biopic about the late singer.

A statement released to the public by the George Michael Estate affirmed that there is “no truth whatsoever” in the reports and that they have no knowledge or endorsement of the project.

“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so-called ‘biopic’ about his life,” it said. “On behalf of George’s family and [George Michael Entertainment] we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

This news comes after Daily Mail reported that White Lotus actor Theo James was being considered for the role of George Michael in the £85 million film, which was said to have the support of the singer’s family.

However, this claim has since been denied by the estate. The film, if it is in fact in development, would follow the career of George Michael, from his time in the band Wham! to his success as a solo artist, who rose to fame in the 1980s. He sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He had many successful songs like “Last Christmas”, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper” .

As as far as we know there has not been any official biopic made about George Michael.

There have been other documentaries made about him such as “George Michael: Freedom” a 2017 documentary that was directed by George Michael himself, which was released after his death in 2016. It was premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was later aired on Channel 4 in the UK, and Showtime in the US. The documentary explored the life and career of George Michael and included archive footage, as well as interviews with friends and family.