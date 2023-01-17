New Amy Winehouse biopic set pics have arrived and it doesn't look good...

Pictures from the set of upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black have been released, and fans aren’t happy with what they’re seeing.

The Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, which began filming this month, will “focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did,” according to a press release for the film.

The film will star Marisa Abela as Winehouse, and if fan reactions to our first looks at Abela in the role are anything to go by, that casting might not have been the best choice…

Outraged fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the photos; “So let’s go back to the drawing board – there’s still time because idk what this is but it ain’t Amy” wrote one fan, while another stated “this looks like a parody Amy from ‘Scary Movie’ segment or sumn” – ouch!

Others took umbrage with the entire idea of making a Winehouse biopic; “So we’re getting another biopic like the Whitney Houston one. Less than 30 million in the box office and 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. I see…” said one Twitter user. Another put it more succinctly, simply Tweeting “stop making biopics”.

Time will tell if the film is any good, or if anyone goes to see it, but if these early reactions are any indication, things aren’t looking good for Back to Black.