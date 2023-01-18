LCD Soundsystem’s ‘New Body Rhumba’ is up for an Oscar

The Academy has announced the shortlist of nominees for the 2023 Oscar’s new category of Best Original Song, which includes LCD Soundsystem ‘s “New Body Rhumba” from the film White Noise.

The song was written for Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name and is featured in a dance sequence during the end credits of the movie.

LCD Soundsystem’s bandleader James Murphy recently spoke about the song and the film, with Indie Wire revealing that the choreographer for the film used another LCD song as a guide for the dance sequence and that the band had to build “New Body Rhumba” around its tempo.

Murphy says he is excited about the possibility of an Oscar nomination, as he is proud of the film and the song’s role in it. He also mentions he’s trying to achieve an EGOT, he says he already got a Michelin star, and he want to work on MEGOT.referencing his Williamsburg restaurant Four Horseman, “But in general I don’t care about stuff like that.”

LCD Soundsystem’s biggest hits include:“Dance Yrself Clean” All My Friends” and “Someone Great”. Based in Brooklyn, New York, they primarily record and work at James Murphy’s own studio called “The DFA Studio” which is located in the same area. The studio is known for its vintage and analog equipment, including a Neve 8028 mixing console, which is one of the key elements of the band’s sound.

The band’s music is known for its eclectic mix of genres, including rock, electronic, dance, and funk. They use a variety of instruments in their music, including drums, bass, guitar, synths, and electronic drum machines. James Murphy is the lead singer and also plays guitar, bass, and keyboards. Other band members include Nancy Whang (keyboards and vocals), Pat Mahoney (drums), Al Doyle (guitar and keyboards), and Tyler Pope (bass and guitar).