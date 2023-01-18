LISTEN: James Ivy shares new single ‘Under Tounges’

“ Under Tongues is made up of bits and pieces of a lot of different music that inspires me”, James Ivy said of his latest Everything Perfect single.

James Ivy has released Under Tongues, the latest single lifted from his forthcoming EP Everything Perfect. The track, which follows the 2022 single Peace Sounds, was written and produced by Ivy himself, and sees the Korean-American draw from a more expansive repertoire of sounds. Lyrically, Under Tongues traces ideas of a lost love, with Ivy singing in trademark airy vocals of “the train that didn’t come”.

Speaking of the single in a press statement, Ivy described Under Tongues as a mash-up “of different music that inspires me”, citing everything from shoegaze guitar to trip-hop. He continued: “It’s exciting for this one to finally come out because I still like listening to it even after hearing it hundreds of times… That doesn’t happen for me often.” The single is accompanied by a self-directed music video. Watch that below.

The clip sees Ivy embark on a desert-bound motorbike expedition, before the sunset gives way to strobe-lit darkness. Under Tongues joins Peace Sounds as the latest preview of Ivy’s upcoming project, Everything Perfect. The EP will serve as the follow-up to Ivy’s debut effort Good Grief!, which was released in 2020. The following year, Ivy toured Good Grief! across North America and Europe as the support act for Porter Robinson’s nurture tour.

Speaking of his forthcoming aspirations in a press statement, Ivy said he doesn’t “want to be boxed in to any… expectations,” and instead wants to display “Asian- American representation in rock music”. Alongside Robinson, Ivy has toured with Anamanaguchi, and will next take to the road in support of American singer Keshi. Elsewhere, Ivy last year collaborated with electronic trio Wavedash for the collaborative single Chicago Loop.

Listen to James Ivy’s Under Tongues above, and keep an eye out for future releases from Everything Perfect in the next few months.