Happy Media Showreel: the sound and shape of 2022

Happy Media had an incredible 2022 which held some of our biggest musical moments to date.

Happy has produced and collaborated on some incredible music, pro audio, and pop culture campaigns in 2022 that connected thousands of arts and music lovers in Australia and internationally.

Steeped in music and youth culture, we interviewed artists, musicians, and creatives, from right here on our doorstep from local youtube sensation Nats What I Reckon all the way to International acts The Wombats and Years and Years frontman Olly Alexander.

We produced over 250 videos, and filmed ‘Somewhere Sounds’ sample packs with amazing artists like Liyah Knight, we delved deep into amazing audio gear with Teenage Engineering, Arturia, and Death By Audio, and showcased 408 seriously great Aussie musicians at Live at Happy, with Superorganism, The Terrys, Art vs Science, Bec Sandridge, Dobby, Andy Bull, and Tex Perkins, to name a few.

We partnered with 80 brands, including Coffee Supreme to bring you One More Cup of Coffee with Wallace and we championed emerging and established bands with our yearly vinyl competition Needle In The Hay which saw a record 1993 of entrants.

We launched issue 16 The Sex Issue and threw a party to celebrate, and we turned 8, and yep, you guessed it, we had another party that saw us pack out Waywards with 3800 pals!

2022 saw over 50,000 unique visitors every day, culminating in over 10.5 million minutes of views, and counting.

To give you an idea of how we’re continuing to cultivate one of the most unique brands to emerge in Australia’s independent media landscape, we have put together a taste of what made Happy in 2022.