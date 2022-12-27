We celebrate some of the great musical talents who passed away in 2022

The legacy of Angelo Badalamenti’s hauntingly beautiful ‘Blue Velvet’ soundtrack to Fleetwood Mac’s songbird Christine McVie.

Here are some of the great musical talents who passed away in 2022.

Angelo Badalamenti 22 March 1937 – December 11 2022

Best known for his scores for numerous David Lynch productions, including Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks.

Christine McVie 12 July 1943 – 30 November 2022

English musician and songwriter, McVie was best known as keyboardist and one of the vocalists of the band Fleetwood Mac. Her most notable songs were ‘Song Bird’ ‘Say that you love me’ and ‘You make loving fun’.

Jerry Lee Lewis 29 September 1935 – 28 October 2022

Jerry Lee Lewis was an American singer, songwriter and pianist. He has been described as “rock & roll’s first great wild man” his most notable songs include ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On’.

Loretta Lynn 14 April 1932 – 4 October 2022

American country singer song writer, Lynn was known best for her song ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’, and her songwriting ability to capture real-life experiences that were steeped heavily in personal truths.

Coolio 1 August 1963 – 28 September 2022

Artis Leon Ivey Jr. known professionally as Coolio, was an American rapper, record producer and actor. Best known for his song ‘Gangsters Paradise’. He is notably one of the first rappers to balance pop and rap.

Archie Roach 8 January 1956- 30 July 2022

Indigenous Australian artist, activist, storyteller and member of the Stolen Generation, Roach is best known for his legendary and impactful song, ‘Took the Children Away’.

Olivia Newton John 26 September 1948 – 8 August 2022

Olivia Newton-John was a British-Australian singer, actress and activist. Best known for ‘Grease’ and her chart-topping hit, ‘Physical’.

Naomi Judd 11 January 1946 – 30 April 2022

American country singer, best known for performing alongside her daughter Wynonna as The Judds.

Taylor Hawkins 17 February 1972 – 25 March 2022

American musician, Taylor was best known as the drummer for iconic band the Foo Fighters.

Meat Loaf 27 September 1947 – 20 January 2022

Michael Lee Aday, known professionally as Meat Loaf, was an American rock singer and actor. His most notable songs include ‘Id do anything for love (but I won’t do that) and ‘You took the words right out of my mouth’.

Ronnie Spector 10 August 1943 – 12 January 2022

Veronica Yvette Greenfield was an American singer who co-founded and fronted the girl group The Ronettes, their most notable songs are ‘Be My Baby’ and ‘Baby, I Love You’ alongside the award winning Christmas album ‘A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector’.