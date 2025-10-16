Snoop Dogg Partners with GLAAD to Promote Inclusion in Children’s Programming

From controversy to charity.

Snoop Dogg is championing a powerful message of inclusivity through his animated children’s series, Doggyland.

In a poignant new song titled ‘Love Is Love,’ voiced by LGBTQ+ artist and former The Voice contestant Jeremy Beloate, the show celebrates the beautiful diversity of modern families.

The track, featuring lyrics like “Our parents are different / No one are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” serves as a melodic bridge to understanding.

Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day, Snoop reframes his previous hesitation about LGBTQ+ representation in films like Lightyear, now stating, “inclusion is powerful” and that “spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do.”

This creative initiative marks a significant evolution, using music to teach the next generation that kindness is cool and love, in all its forms, always wins.