Jerry Schatzberg: A Legacy Captured Through the Lens

From Dylan to Hendrix, Jerry Schatzberg’s lens has captured six decades of cultural icons, revealing the intimate moments lived by legends.

At 98, Jerry Schatzberg remains a towering figure in photography and film, renowned for his intimate portraits of cultural icons and his cinematic storytelling.

His work has graced the pages of Vogue, Esquire, and Life, and his film The Panic in Needle Park earned him critical acclaim.

Now, for the first time, Schatzberg’s extensive archive, featuring portraits of legends like Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Sharon Tate, and The Rolling Stones, is available to the public through the Morrison Hotel Gallery.

Schatzberg’s approach to photography is deeply personal.

He believes in establishing a human connection with his subjects before raising the camera.

This rapport allows for moments of authenticity and surprise, capturing more than just an image but a story.

For instance, his famous shot of Peggy Moffitt walking a chicken in Central Park was born from a spontaneous idea that turned into an unforgettable photograph.

Beyond his technical skill, Schatzberg’s work reflects a keen eye for the unexpected and the extraordinary in everyday life.

His images are not mere representations but invitations into the worlds of his subjects, offering glimpses into their personalities and the times they inhabited.

To explore Jerry Schatzberg’s iconic archive and view his legendary portraits, visit the Morrison Hotel Gallery.