From The Pyre: The Last Dinner Party’s theatrical rebirth

London’s most enchanting band trade ecstasy for intensity on their blazing sophomore record

On 17th October 2025, London’s baroque-pop provocateurs The Last Dinner Party unveiled their eagerly anticipated sophomore album, From the Pyre.

This follow-up to their chart-topping debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, finds the quintet pushing deeper into darker, more visceral territory, while retaining the theatrical flourish that has become their signature.

The lead single, ‘This Is the Killer Speaking,’ dropped earlier this summer and marks a bold tonal shift. Co-produced by Grammy-winning Markus Dravs (known for his work with Arcade Fire, Coldplay, and Wolf Alice), the track blends cinematic swagger with simmering menace.

From there, From the Pyre unspools in ten interconnected stories, each steeped in allegory, destruction, rebirth, and emotional extremity.

Track highlights like ‘The Scythe,’ ‘Second Best,’ and ‘Count the Ways’ signal further explorations of heartbreak, identity, and mythic landscape.

In the band’s own words, From the Pyre is “a collection of stories … a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light.”

You can access From the Pyre via all major streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.) from the drop date.

The band’s official site also offers pre-orders in physical formats (CD, vinyl, cassette). For more, visit thelastdinnerparty.co.uk .

With theatricality and ambition stacked high, From The Pyre promises a riveting next chapter for a band already redefining modern art rock.