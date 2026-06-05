“Who Wants It?”: The Gods They Made Demand Your Attention

The indie underground’s best-kept secret surfaces with their strongest statement yet.

Switzerland’s indie underground has a new standard-bearer. Formed in 2019 and writing from the claustrophobic intimacy of a Geneva basement, The Gods They Made have always trafficked in atmosphere.

But with their new single, ‘Hypnotic,’ the band traps you inside a mood like it’s an escape room.

The track’s opening gambit is audaciously confident. There is no count-in, no atmospheric swell.

Instead, ‘Hypnotic’ hits you immediately with a locked-in vocal and synth hook before a single word is sung.

You are inside the song before you’ve decided to enter. It works on you before you know it’s working.

From there, the verse pulls back into a stripped-down arrangement where frontman Daire’s lyrics operate like half-remembered warnings: “fight the real enemy,” “what goes around keeps turning.”

Musically, the band bridges the gap between post-punk’s sneer and indie rock’s melancholy; imagine IDLES’ rhythmic tension colliding with Interpol’s shadowy melodicism.

Producer Laurent Lozano (MoonStudios) sharpens their attack considerably from their debut, pushing synths and electronic pads to the forefront alongside the traditional kit.

The mix breathes with more space, allowing the low end and vocals to sit in a thrillingly uneasy relationship.

When the full chorus finally arrives, “Who wants it, who wants it”, it feels earned, not demanded. But the genius of ‘Hypnotic’ lies in what it refuses to give you.

As Daire sings “This damage, this baggage / As God as my witness,” there is an acknowledgment of weight but zero catharsis. The middle eight shifts gravity, the final chorus hits fuller, yet the tension remains unresolved.

‘Hypnotic’ is the sound of recognising your own cycles and being unable to break them. You can’t shake it, and why would you want to?