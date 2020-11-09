The world mourns as legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek passes away

The world mourns as Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passes away aged 80 after an ongoing battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.

In heartbreaking news, Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy!, has passed away following an ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer. The iconic tv figure was most famously known for presenting the game show for over 3 decades.

A spokesperson for Jeopardy! stated Trebek “passed away peacefully this morning (8th of November) surrounded by family and friends.” After ongoing battles with different health concerns, including subdural hematoma and two heart attacks, Trebek revealed in 2019 he had advanced pancreatic cancer.

During his time on the hit tv show Jeopardy!, Trebek won six Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Game Show Host. In 2014, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized Trebek as having set the record for most episodes hosted of a game show – one previously held by The Price is Right presenter, Bob Barker.

CELEBRATING AN ICON: We take a look back at Alex Trebek’s life after he passed away at 80. https://t.co/Ab8l9jhMNe pic.twitter.com/De1uq68yaW — ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2020

Trebek would sometimes film up to five episodes of Jeopardy! a day, along with hosting other game shows. In 1991, Trebek hosted three game shows at once: Jeopardy!, To Tell the Truth, and Classic Concentration. He was passionate about his career and held an exceptional standard of work ethic, working all the way up until October 29th of 2020.

Thoughts and prays to Alex Trebek’s family in this time of sorrow🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QGGRpoyFsR — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 8, 2020

Whilst receiving treatment for his cancer, Trebek continued to host game shows, as well as publish his memoir titled, The Answer is… Reflections on My Life.

During this time, he remained incredibly candid and open about his ongoing health battles, revealing in an interview with The New York Times the possibility of halting treatment altogether if the course he was on at the time was to fail: “Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘how are you feeling?’ and I said ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad. There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life or whether you just want to ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.”

Friends, family, and fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the wonderful life of Alex Trebek, including the Prime Minister of his homeland, Canada, Justin Trudeau:

Please read my full statement on the passing of Alex Trebek: https://t.co/pnAsoFSzx5 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him. A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 8, 2020

He was a television icon — from game shows and beyond. #AlexTrebek will forever remain a part of pop culture. pic.twitter.com/YuyL1AJrdW — Dustin Fitzharris (@TheDustinFitz) November 8, 2020