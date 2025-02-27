Generational Talent Gene Hackman Has Passed Away

Grim details of the late actors passing have been revealed in a mysterious incident at his New Mexico home

Star of ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ and ‘The French Connection’ Gene Hackman passed away on Wednesday along with his wife and their dog.

Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa and their family dog were found alongside the late acting star in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday evening.

The news was later confirmed by county sheriff Adan Mendoza who stated there was “no immediate indication of foul play.”

The mysterious passing of Hackman is yet to surface with more details surrounding the death, and as investigations are ongoing it is still unsure as to the cause of death.

Medical examiner reports indicate the cause of death could be determined within six weeks, while the investigation is still ongoing.

More to Follow.