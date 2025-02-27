Katy Perry is Heading To Space On An All-Women Flight

The singer/songwriter is on her way to the stars, on Blue Origins new Shephard Rocket All-women space flight

It’s not a bird, it’s not a plane, it’s Katy Perry.

I don’t know about you, but Katy Perry flying into space wasn’t on my bingo card for 2025.

In a year already filled with the bizarre, Katy Perry has decided to head into space on Blue Origins upcoming all-women space flight.

The flight is set to be the first all-women flight since the Soviet Union’s Tereshkova’s mission back in 1963.

While there is still no official date on when the star will enter, well.. The stars.

However, it is expected to be soon.

The singer will be on her ‘Lifetimes’ tour from the 23rd of April to the 11th of November so it is expected to be before that date.

The new Shepard rocket from Blue Origin is a fully automated, reusable rocket designed for human flight.

The 11 minute journey is said to include “several minutes of weightlessness and witnessing life-changing views of Earth.”

The rocket is fully autonomous, meaning the flight has no pilot.

As scary as that may seem, Blue Origin passed over 16 consecutive successful flights in 2021, so they are deemed safe for travel.

Blue Origin’s state of the art crew cabin looks like something straight out of first-class.

And it is said to have the largest viewing windows of any commercial space flight.

I think it’s fair to say that Perry won’t exactly be a test dummy, but perhaps it will put other curious travellers’ minds at ease.

Keep up to date with more developing music and entertainment news here.

And make sure you keep an eye on the sky, because it’s not a UFO you’re seeing, it’s Katy Perry.