Vega Delanova’s new EP is a distorted & filtered view of society – and we are so here for it

Los Angeles-based artist Vega Delanova unveils a captivating new EP that bridges the gap between Y2K nostalgia and contemporary shoegaze

Limerence is a filtered view of social values through the static-filled lens of a 56k modem.

The self-engineered and produced project delves deep into the complexities of limerence, yearning, and what Delanova describes as “brainrot.”

Both the endless cycle of imagined relationships and their inevitable collision with reality are at the forefront of the themes within the EP.

The artist draws from diverse influences including Ethel Cain, Frost Children, Elliott Smith, Hey Mercedes, and Bright Eyes.

From these influences Delanova crafts a sonic landscape that feels both intimately familiar and hauntingly new.

The EP’s opening track features a compelling collaboration with artist Babyghost, setting the tone for a collection that explores the space between digital dreams and analog emotions.

The titular track, ‘Limerence,‘ carries a lingering melancholy, its acoustic guitar and piano evoking a nostalgic openness – exactly the kind of thing we can’t get enough of.

Delanova flexes their chops even further with the sublime ‘Make Believe‘ – not afraid to layer in some autotuned harmonies and a digital mix that kicks in after an acoustic-heavy opening. The result is edgy, subtle, and deeply poignant—a testament to their bravery and undeniable uniqueness as an artist.

Having honed their craft through production and engineering studies in North Miami Beach, Vega Delanova brings technical precision to emotional chaos.

The EP’s production mirrors its themes – pristine digital clarity interwoven with deliberate distortion, much like memories warped by longing and time.

The project serves as a meditation on disappointment, particularly the unique heartbreak of relationships that exist purely in imagination, or worse, those that fail to match their fantasized versions.

This exploration feels particularly poignant in an era where digital connections often precede physical ones, and the line between virtual and real becomes increasingly blurred.

Through layers of shoegaze guitars and carefully crafted soundscapes, Delanova creates an auditory experience that captures the essence of contemporary longing while paying homage to the turn-of-the-millennium aesthetic.

The result is a deeply personal yet universally resonant collection that speaks to anyone who has ever found themselves lost in the space between imagination and reality.

For a sonic deep-dive into digital-age longing, Vega Delanova’s Limerence is an essential listen.