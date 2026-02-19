Move over Katy Perry – Taylor Swift is (kind of) going to space!

I’d miss listening to Lady Gaga if I was up in space, too.

Ever wondered what astronauts are listening to hundreds of kilometres away from Earth? It’s not always intergalactic alien communication.

Music streaming app Deezer is collaborating with the European Space Agency (ESA) to ensure their astronauts stay entertained, even on the furthest of journeys.

French astronaut Sophie Adenot is launching her own playlist Dream Astro on the platform, which will update regularly over the course of eight to nine months, or the duration of her εpsilon mission and stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

Adenot and her crew departed Earth last Friday and are set to endure the longest ESA astronaut mission to date. Deezer hopes that music will build “a unique connection between earth and low Earth orbit”.

The Dream Astro playlist launched with 40 songs and will expand to 200 tracks by the end of the expedition, all handpicked by Adenot herself. It’s a diverse selection of artists such as Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Lola Young and Lady Gaga; alongside French-speaking artists including Céline Dion, Christophe Maé, Helena and Aya Nakamura.

Classics such as Pink Floyd’s ‘The Great Gig in the Sky,’ Bob Marley’s ‘Is This Love’ and (ironically) ‘Every Breath You Take’ by The Police also make an appearance.

Speaking to Deezer about the first songs hitting the playlist, Adenot said, “Each crew member was invited to select three songs to listen to on the journey to the launch pad.”

She selected Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy,’ as it “perfectly reflects my philosophy of life”; plus David Guetta’s I’’m Good (Blue)’ for its “incredible sense of positive energy…”.

Finally, Adenot selected Miracle Of Sound’s ‘Valhalla Calling’ (Duet Version) because it “represents a call to adventure”, which perfectly sums up the astronaut’s mission.

This isn’t Deezer’s first interstellar collaboration either – in 2021, another French astronaut Thomas Pesquet created a playlist entitled Space Vibes, which he updated daily from the ISS with his favourite tracks.

You can listen to Sophie Adenot’s Dream Astro playlist right now on Deezer.